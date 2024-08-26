"I thought I just nipped her": Woman accused of stabbing sister breaks down after learning she's dead

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A minor argument between two sisters turned deadly in Catonsville Sunday.

Brianna Kathleen Jarrells and her sister had just left a wedding together, before heading to a friend's house on Wilkens Avenue to hang out.

At some point throughout the night the two siblings got into some kind of disagreement.

It's unclear about what.

Nevertheless tensions continued to rise from there, according to one witness at the home.

Things eventually got to a point where Brianna wanted to go home.

As the sisters walked down the driveway to get in their car and go, the witness reported hearing one say repeatedly "oh my god."

Next thing the witness told police is one sister collapsed to the ground surrounded by blood, with Brianna standing over top her leaning against their vehicle.

The injured sister died at the hospital later that night, but not before she was able to tell police who did it.

"Where is the suspect?" one officer asked as one sister laid on the ground bleeding.

"Right there," she replied, pointing to her sister Brianna.

While awaiting to be interviewed by detectives Brianna reportedly asked "do you know if my sister is ok?

"I actually used a utility knife. I never actually tried, I pinned it up to her as a warning," Brianna voluntarily began sharing with police, according to charging documents. "I need to shut the f**k up." she added when realizing it might not be in her best interest to keep speaking.

Investigators did end up locating a utility knife feet away from where Brianna's sister was found stabbed.

After declining to be interviewed further, police finally told Brianna that her sister died.

"Oh f**k, I thought I just nipped her," Brianna responded before breaking out into tears.

Brianna is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.