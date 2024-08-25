Watch Now
Woman arrested in connection to deadly stabbing in Catonsville

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police arrested a woman Sunday in connection to a deadly stabbing in Catonsville.

Brianna Jarrells, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities say it happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to the 5600 block of Wilkens Avenue for a reported stabbing. When they arrived, they discovered an injured 31-year-old woman.

The victim, whose identity has yet been released, was taken to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the Jarrells knew the victim. Police say the stabbing is an isolated incident.

Jarrells is currently being held on a no bond status at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

