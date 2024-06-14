"I think it's going to be a fantastic time”: Crowds fill the Inner Harbor for Fleet Week

BALTIMORE — Crowds are flowing through the Inner Harbor for fleet week 2024.

The celebration runs until June 17th, where men and women in uniform will be seen checking out what Baltimore has to offer.

But it's not just those who serve browsing.

"[The] biggest highlight probably seeing that pirate ship right over there or the F35 was really cool too,” said Major Legoullon, an Ashburn Virginia native.

A perfect way to practice his talent as a photographer.

"Well I see a lot of pictures that people take at airshows and that kind of thing always interested me, so I came out here trying to get some of my own,” said Legoullon.

Heading over to the S.S. Family Fun Zone, some kids were catching fish and playing in the sand.

"There's definitely a lot of space for kids. It's a beautiful day, I had off work today, so I saw that this is the first time that they were coming back since 2022. I decided to bring the kids, I saw they had a lot of activities for children,” said Richard Naumann, a Baltimore resident.

Spending the weekend with his family is what's key for Naumann. He hopes this will shed a new light on the harbor.

"I'm hoping this will provide a positive change for Baltimore. [ With] everything that's been going on, hopefully they can bring this back and it can be a positive change for the community,” said Naumann.

Feeling a rumble in your stomach? Food trucks are set up throughout the event offering everything from crab to chicken to a pizza place called Fiamme del Forno.

"The pizza, and you know it's friends, family, and you know we're breaking bread with people who have served and it's fantastic for everybody,” said Jeffrey Haddaway, the owner of Fiamme del Forno.

A veteran-owned mobile restaurant serves woodfire pizza to fill you up and gelato to cool you down. They offer discounts for those who are serving and those who are veterans. They are ready for the big crowds this weekend.

"I'm not sure what we're shooting for. I think it's like two hundred thousand or something like that," said Haddaway, "I recommend everyone come down to the Inner Harbor Baltimore, Maryland and experience fleet week 2024 and I think it's going to be a fantastic time.”