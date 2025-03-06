"I think a big part of it was you": Local nonprofit thankful it recovered its stolen truck

BALTIMORE — The last time WMAR 2 News spoke with the founder of 4 My CiTy, Christopher Dipnarine, things weren't looking too good for his Baltimore-based nonprofit.

Thieves had just run off with the only truck he had to haul off compost made in his facility.

But his luck soon turned around.

"Oh yeah, I mean, I was in meetings. I got the call from a tow yard; actually, they recovered the truck," Dipnarine said. "I think they took it to probably disassemble it and parts it out and try to sell it that way."

But the big question here is, why did they randomly drop off the truck?

"I think a big part of it was you, right? I felt like this needed to be shared, and I think when we shared that and your team was very quick in getting to our facility and getting to our facility and getting the story out. I do think it spooked them."

But he told WMAR 2 News it'll still be a while before they can actually use the truck because they have to wait for repairs.

In the meantime, they have to continue improvising.

"We've been using some vehicles; obviously, it's not the same. You're moving compost, so you can't really mess up your other vehicles like on box trucks or food handling trucks."

He said even though this situation had a rough start, it turned into a story about a community coming together to help each other out.

"Partnership is what's the strength in Baltimore, and that's kinda where 4 my city was built."

He expects to be without the truck for about a month or two while they wait for parts for repairs.

