"I just want to be a part of the magic,” Orioles fans get excited for weekend games

BALTIMORE — A huge rally ramped up the excitement for playoff baseball Friday afternoon. The front of city hall was packed for postseason excitement.

It's time to 'Soak It In' for the O's.

“I am so excited it's been so long since we've been here and i just want to be a part of the magic,” said Leon Hanna who is an Orioles fan.

Orioles fans, city officials and everyone in between gathered in front of City Hall for a postseason rally prior to game one of the American League Divisional Series.

"We know that there is no ballpark like Oriole Park in Camden Yards it is the ballpark that forever changed baseball, all of them are built off of that model. That vibe tomorrow is going to be insane,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.

It's the first time since 2016 the Orioles have been in the playoffs. Some traveled near to get in on the action.

"I'm here, I’m a resident I live in the west port area and I’m a great fan of the Baltimore Orioles as well having a great time. The energy, the excitement that it's bringing back to the city is a great feeling,” said Julie Torres who is an Orioles fan.

Other's travel from afar, "From Wisconsin, we were here when they played a couple games against Colorado in August and I said if they make the playoffs we got to come back to it experience the atmosphere,” said Chris Rigas who traveled to Baltimore to watch the Orioles.

One thing fans keep saying about the O's is there's just something different about this year's team.

"I’ve been following the orioles all my life. I go back past Brooks Robinson. But these young boys today, I don't know, they really look good compared to the last 14 years,” said Nelson Copeland who is a lifelong Orioles fan.

"You can always see them getting the crowd built up. So I think they're just really connected with the city and you can see that they're having fun out there from splashing out in left field. And doing dong hits when they hit home runs which is great,” said Orioles fan William Atwell.

The playoffs are here and fans are ready.