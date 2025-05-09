"I hate the see them go": Community mourns the loss of Ryan Furniture

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — It's curtains closed for Ryan Furniture in Havre de Grace.

The family-owned business was a staple in the Harford County community for over 70 years.

VIDEO: Community mourns the loss of Ryan Furniture Community mourns the loss of Ryan Furniture

Now that it's closing on Sunday, people like Millie Flosser are reeling.

"I'm very sad. It's been here since I was as a teenager in Aberdeen and then in Havre de Grace, and I've bought quite a few things from them. Their quality is always very good," Flosser said.

Another woman shared the same sorrow.

"I'm very sad Ryan's is closing. I have lived here for 80 years, and I bought most all of my furniture from Ryan's. It's a very sad thing for Havre de Grace and the community," she told WMAR 2 News.

Owner Jim Ryan said closing is bittersweet.

"It's time to retire, but at the same time we've been facing a lot of opposition with the imported goods, and the fact is, too, that a lot of the younger people buying things online, they're not going into stores," Ryan said.

His mom and dad started the business in 1948 when he was born.

They started with used furniture and then built it up to what it is now.

"I think true main thing is getting to meet people is really great over the years. Getting to talk to them here and be in their home and then so many repeat customers coming back to see us—that was very rewarding for me."

But when one door closes, another one opens.

Ryan Furniture will turn into the Pirates Cove Family Fun Center.

Owner John Cain, who also owns Jurassic Golf and Arcade, told WMAR 2 News that they're going to have a Nexus Gel Blaster arena, krazy darts, duckpin bowling, and more.

"When this property became available, we jumped on the chance. We want everybody to have a good time. Kids need something to do to occupy them, and we try to keep that family togetherness going on," Cain said.

It is a full-circle moment for him.

"I actually worked for Jim Ryan back in the day. Back in the 80s, I was a delivery person here."

So to honor Jim, he wanted to keep a piece of his legacy alive in his new business.

"Our largest meeting room, which is about 2500 square feet, we're gonna be naming the Ryan Family Conference Center."

The Pirates Cove Family Fun Center will open on Pulaski Hwy in July.

