Bodycam video shows Pikesville barricade suspect being met by rapid police gunfire

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Body-worn camera footage has been released of a January 9 deadly police involved shooting in Pikesville.

The 40 minute video shows the view of two officers and their fatal encounter with Sha-Kim Akil Webley outside a BP gas station on Reisterstown Road.

Police initially were called to the area for a domestic disturbance involving a man armed with a gun.

Officers spotted Webley inside the gas station store, where video shows him pointing a gun at them.

Police quickly retreat outside of the store, ordering Webley to surrender.

Several minutes into the standoff, Webley fires at least one gunshot from inside the store.

A short time later he's seen barging through the front door of the store, where he's met by rapid police gunfire.

Webley drops to the wet ground, but is seen still holding on to his gun.

Officers in the video beg an injured Webley to drop the weapon so they can provide aid.

Several more minutes go by before officers move in and take the weapon from a fallen Webley.

He later died from his injuries. Police revealed no details on the altercation they were originally called for.

One patrol car window was damaged, presumably from a flying shell casing, however no officers were hurt.

Full video of the incident can be viewedhere. Be warned, it is graphic.