Man killed by police SWAT team following standoff in Silver Spring

Posted at 9:05 AM, May 30, 2024
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man is dead after being shot by police Wednesday night in Silver Spring.

It all started around 11:40pm when officers were called for a person in distress at an apartment on Hampton Point Drive.

Police say a mother was inside the home with her son, who allegedly was armed with a gun.

Gunshots were reportedly heard coming from the unit, prompting the Montgomery County Police SWAT team to be called in.

Following some negotiations, SWAT decided to enter the apartment leading to a deadly encounter with the suspect.

It's unclear if a gun was recovered. Names of the suspect and officers involved were not released.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office is handling the investigation.

