'I can truly tell you that I’m happy':102-year-old woman reflects on life

BALTIMORE — Imagine the experiences you'd have living past the age of 100. One young lady at heart shares her words of wisdom for the next generation.

"I can truly tell you that I’m happy, happier than I’ve ever been in my life.” For Doris Hill, living to the ripe age of 102 isn't about just taking your meds and checkups.

"Just enjoy every moment, and as they say don't worry about the small things,” said Hill.

Contributed photo

Still, they say an apple a day, or in Hill's case a beer, can keep the doctor away.

"When I was 90, my doctor told me my kidneys were those of a woman of 60, and I stopped drinking beer and now they're concerned about my kidneys,” said Hill. “So I'm thinking about starting beer again.”

But Wednesday, it was time for a check-in with the doc at MedStar where she recovered from her hip surgery.

Contributed photo

"I’ve never had pain from the day of the surgery," said Hill.

It's a surgery Dr. Henry Boucher said due to advances in medicine makes it possible for a woman her age.

"10 or 15 years ago I think if I told anybody that I was doing a hip replacement on someone in their hundreds that would raise a lot of eyebrows, but I think it's possible now for patients who are living longer and are healthy,” said Dr. Boucher who is the hip and knee replacement surgeon at MedStar.

While a healthy physical body is important to keep up living well into your hundreds, he said ultimately it's about a solid support system.

"A lot of it has to do with community and family and outlook and attitude,” said Boucher.

Hill looked back in time stating, "I loved President Roosevelt, those fireside chats."

Born and raised in Baltimore she's seen many changes over the century. Some good and some she wouldn't have gone for.

"The women stopped wearing skirts and blouses and start wearing slacks and pants even for dress, I never liked that, I just thought it took away their femininity,” said Hill.

We asked what is one thing you would tell today's generation? Hill said, "Today you can be anyone you want to be and you are denying yourself that hurts me. Fulfill your education, stay in school."