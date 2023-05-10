I-695 crash that killed six construction workers still under investigation

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Maryland officials are still investigating the crash on I-695 that killed six construction workers on March 22.

According to Maryland Department of Transportation spokesperson Charlie Gischlar, the left lane on the inner loop of I-695 between I-70 and Liberty Road is being closed during off-peak hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday, May 8-11.

This closure is to "accommodate work related on the ongoing review of the March 22 work zone crash," Gischlar adds.

Maryland State Police say an Acura plowed through a work zone near Security Boulevard, killing several construction workers before flipping on its roof.

Investigators recently revealed both cars involved were going beyond the speed limit inside the construction zone.

The report also details how the car that ran over the workers breached a set of concrete barriers that were in place to protect them.

The area where the crash occurred was under long term construction for a stretch of about 19 miles between Interstate 70 and Maryland State Highway 43.