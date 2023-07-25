Watch Now
Hyundai offering free security installation services at RFK Stadium

Hyundai Recall
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - The Hyundai logo shines off the grille of an unsold vehicle at a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo.
Posted at 11:41 AM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 11:43:08-04

WASHINGTON — As Hyundai thefts continue to spike across the nation, the company is offering car owners new ways to stay protected.

From July 27 through July 31 Hyundai is opening a free - no appointment needed - mobile service center on Lot 8 at RFK Stadium in Washington D.C.

Hyundai owners from all over the DMV are welcome to attend and have the latest anti-theft technology installed in their vehicle at no cost.

Below is a list of models eligible for security upgrades.

2018-2022 Accent2020-2021 Palisade2011-2022 Tucson
2011-2022 Elantra2013-2022 Santa Fe2012-2017 & 2019-2021 Veloster
2013-2020 Elantra GT2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport2020-2021 Venue
2013-2014 Genesis Coupe2019 Santa Fe XL 
2018-2022 Kona2011-2019 Sonata

These particular models were made without immobilizers, allowing for keyless start and easy hotwiring ability.

Certain Kia models have also been targeted by thieves over the same security issue.

According to CARFAX there are 100,000 vehicles impacted in Maryland — 67,000 of which are in Baltimore.

Both car companies recently agreed to settle a $200 million class action lawsuitwith customers who've been affected by the thefts.

