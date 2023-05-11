Baltimore joins lawsuit against Hyundai, Kia as thefts continue to soar

BALTIMORE — As Kia and Hyndai thefts continue to spike across the nation, Baltimore is joining several other US cities in suing the two car manufactures.

The lawsuit alleges both companies failed to equip their vehicles with "industry-standard vehicle immobilization technology," making them easier to steal.

Certain models ranging from 2011 to 2022 lacking an immobilizer have been found to start without a key, and simply by using a USB cable through the steering column.

It's been the subject of a TikTok social media challenge that's trended nationally for months.

"These cost-cutting measures employed by Hyundai and Kia at the expense of public safety are unacceptable," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "They have left our residents vulnerable to crime and are significantly burdening our police resources."

Insurance companies have even been hesitant to cover owners of such models, although the State prohibits them from doing so.

So far in 2023 — 577 Kias and Hyundais have been stolen in Baltimore, which is on pace to doubling last year's totals.

Overall this year auto thefts in the City are up 95 percent, 41 percent of which are Kias and Hyundais .

"We must demand more from these manufacturers in addressing this increase in vehicle thefts, which put victims and residents in harm’s way," said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. "This lawsuit represents a first step in holding these manufactures accountable and establishing necessary safeguards to improve the quality of life for our residents.”

Kia and Hyundai have since developed free software upgrades for millions of vehicles impacted. Some local police departments have also offered free steering wheel locksfor affected owners.

The lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland. The City is represented by Richard Gordon and Martin Wolf of Gordon, Wolf & Carney, and Sara Gross of the Baltimore City Department of Law. Seattle and St. Louis are also plaintiffs.