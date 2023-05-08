Watch Now
Husband turns gun on self after killing wife and other man at hotel in Annapolis

Michael Seitz
Posted at 2:09 PM, May 08, 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The gunman and two victims involved in a Friday murder suicide outside an Annapolis Holiday Inn Express have been identified.

Police say George Edward Huff, of Riva, shot his wife Alexandra Huff and George Michael Petrullo before turning the gun on himself in the hotel parking lot off Somerville Road.

George, 42, and Alexandra, 34, both died on scene.

Petrullo, 38, was able to drive to a nearby shopping center and call for help. He later died at the hospital.

Police could not provide a motive for the shooting, but said it was targeted and presented no threat to the public.

