Husband and wife open a new laundromat in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Tawana and Roger Bhagwat are putting the finishing touches on a new laundromat.

The space was a laundromat before, but it shut down seven years ago, leaving the Walbrook neighborhood without a place close by to wash clothes.

After getting a tour of the place, WMAR asked them why they wanted to create the laundromat and what they think it will mean to the community.

“A place where they not only can feel comfortable washing their clothes because that's personal. But a place that they can come to feel safe feel warm and that feeling was a great feeling knowing the anticipation was there for alright lets just get this thing lets get it rolling lets get it popping," says Roger Bhagwat

Tawana Bhagwat says since they started putting the final pieces in place, they have already seen people eager and ready to use the facility.

She says one man even came by in an Uber with loads of laundry to wash, but the business isn’t open yet.

“It filled my heart that like this is something that is needed and that people want," she says.

They have 84 machines ranging in size from 20 to 80 pound loads.

The laundromat is also coin-less.

Instead of using quarters, people will use other payment options from debit and credit cards, reload-bale cash cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and they even accept EBT benefits.

Tawana says it was important for them to make sure they are catering to the needs of the community.

“To do laundry different that its more than just doing laundry, that it is hassle free that it is welcoming that its clean, modern technology and that this has been created with them in mind. that's what I hope they get from attending the wash zone," says Tawana Bhagwat

“What sets us apart, I think is love. We put the love. We put the sweat, we put the blood into this and I think thats what is going to be felt, like okay they did this right," says Roger.

The wash zone will also offer services like wash and fold for people who may not have time to do the laundry themselves.

“And in July, we’ll start pick up and delivery. and not only will we have pick up and delivery, but we also are connected with Uber Eats and Door Dash so they can also pick up your clothes and drop them off here as well as us having drivers as well," says Tawana.

The grand opening is Saturday, March 9th, at noon.

The Wash Zone is partnering with the local schools to ensure that every child has an opportunity to not be distracted because they don't have the basics of having clean clothes, by offering them discounts.

They are also partnering with local women’s shelters, giving the women an opportunity to wash their clothes, and with re-entry programs for former inmates to have access to the laundromat as well.