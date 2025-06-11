Hundreds protest recent ICE detainments concentrated in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The outcry against increasing federal immigration enforcement was loud on Wednesday.

Protesters chanted "ICE out of Maryland! ICE out of Baltimore!" as they walked to recent places where CASA, an immigrant advocacy organization, has tracked recent ICE operations.

Watch as the protesters rally in East Baltimore Immigrant advocacy org rallies to get ICE to leave Baltimore

"The Trump regime has launched a crisis right here in Baltimore," Crisaly De Los Santos, director of CASA's Baltimore and Central Maryland said.

“Just this week a Baltimore City man was abducted while with his wife, three children, and 80-year-old mother. With videos and witnesses sharing, we can see that his young son was assaulted in the process, leaving him with blood all over his face," she added.

Hundreds joined the peaceful protest beginning in Library square.

“None of us are throwing rocks, none of us are causing riots. We stand in unity and we lift up our voices because we know the power that is in our mouths," senior pastor of the Bilingual Christian Church of Baltimore Angel Núñes said.

"We need the support of the community for those that cannot come out and speak," protester Susana Barrios said. "I'm here to represent those that cannot be here, those that are afraid to be here. I'm here for my children. My children are born here but they look immigrant."

Along the route, protesters saw neighbors who watched along from their homes.

"Seeing the quietness of the people in the doorways, afraid to come out but wanting to see and then giving tentative waves. It made me feel like the amount of fear that's in this community is palpable," protester Donna Batkis said.

In the last three weeks, CASA reports ICE has detained least 16 people as the federal agency at the request of the Trump administration has escalated efforts, most recently targeting grocery stores, shopping centers, gas stations and where undocumented workers may find work.

On May 20, the CASA says ICE arrested five at the Home Depot on Eastern Avenue. One person was able to get away.

"That day, five families were torn apart, mothers, fathers, children taken from their homes in a horrific act," CASA member Julia Fernandez said. "The Guaracha family share how her husband, a daily provider and loving father, was abducted, leaving her to care for their four year old son alone. The baby keep asking 'Where is my father?'"

"These aren't just stories, they not. They're human beings. And this is what's happening in our community," Fernandez added.

WMAR-2 News (Blair Sabol) CASA reports multiple ICE sightings at Hazlo International Foods within the last week.

The organization also says ICE has been spotted several times at Hazlo International Foods in the heart of the Highlandtown community.

"These locations that they're picking, they're doing with intention. So, we're fighting back with intention," De Los Santos said.

CASA ICE HOTLINE: 1-888-214-6016

City leaders, like council members Odette Ramos, Mark Parker and Jermaine Jones, joined Wednesday's demonstrations, calling on the community to continue helping out their fellow neighbors.

"When one member of the community suffers, we all suffer together with it," Parker said.

It is unclear the full extent of ICE operations in the city. A representative from ICE's media team "acknowledged" an email request from WMAR-2 News about the number of enforcement actions in 2025 so far as its removal operations dashboard remains offline but did not provide any additional details.

ICE Baltimore has also not responded to an additional request to confirm CASA's claims.