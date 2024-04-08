Hundreds of kids witness their first solar eclipse

BALTIMORE — The solar eclipse brought many people outside witnessing history.

Hundreds of kids, parents and community members sat outside Medfield Heights Elementary enjoying the solar eclipse.

Medfield Elementary's Maria Kelly's class was overcome with joy watching history unfold in front their eyes.

"They've been so excited. Anytime you get to go outside is super exciting. But to see something that's like maybe at once in a lifetime makes it even more exciting," said Kelly.

"We did some research on the computer and put together a little slide they could go through and do their own research, a lot of educational videos, some songs they were able to google some things on their own. Then we talked about making predictions. So they make predictions on what they might see today," said Kelly.

The kids even colored their hats and drew pictures to add to the fun.

"I'm feeding off of their energy. I've gotten a lot more excited than I initially thought I would. Seeing their reactions is really cool because they are really here for it. They are really enjoying it," said Kelly.