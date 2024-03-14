Hundreds of handcraft artists showcase their work at Baltimore City Convention Center

BALTIMORE — 350 artists from across the country, including 20 from Baltimore, are putting the finishing touches on their displays ahead of the American craft-made marketplace.

This event features an array of artwork, from pottery to jewelry, handmade clothing, and even home decor.

“We have all had experiences where we have gone and maybe seen a few artists at a time, this is really that opportunity to see just a showcase basically of the best craft work that is being produced throughout the country," says Andrea Specht.

Debbie Tuch travels from New York to be at the event each year.

“I’ve been doing this for 28 years, and I have been doing this show for 28 years so this is my favorite show and part of it is because the collection of artists here can’t be beat.”

She creates custom jewelry out of food items, from Cheez-Its to Cheerios, candy, pretzels, and even cracked eggs.

“Playing with different materials and I had some dried limes on my bench, that's the secret, and I was playing with glitter and resin and making like fake opals and things like that, and it was kind of like your peanut butter got in my chocolate, and boom, Glitterlime was born," says Tuch.

She says since she creates such a variety of pieces, coming to the marketplace gives her the opportunity to get feedback on her work, then she is able to make more of what people would like to buy.

Feedback is one of the reasons Mark Eisendrath says it's important to have a marketplace to begin with.

“What it’s all about is seeing that interplay between the viewer and the piece, and when people consider it and, you know, admire the piece enough to take it home with them, that's what it’s all about," says Mark Eisendrath.

This is Eisendrath’s first year being a part of the marketplace.

He says it has been his dream to have his artwork involved with the American Craft Council since he first saw its magazine when he was in high school.

Making this a full-circle moment for him.

"Really, what this show is about is helping craft artists make a living from their work, so this is not only an opportunity to see great craft but to buy it," says Andrea Specht.

The American Craft Made Marketplace is at the Baltimore Convention Center—Charles Street Entrance.

Hours: Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Ticket information: www.craftcouncil.org/Baltimore [craftcouncil.org]