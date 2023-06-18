Hundreds attend Move for Love fundraiser to honor victims of relationship abuse

BALTIMORE — The Move for Love event was held at the Maryland Zoo Saturday morning.

It was put together by the One Love Foundation, which was started in honor of Yeardley Love, a student who grew up in the Towson area and was murdered by her college boyfriend in 2010.

The foundation aims to educate young people about domestic violence through programs at grade schools and colleges across the country.

​"There have been over 100,000 young people who've been educated in a One Love workshop this year. What that means is they're learning to spot the signs of unhealthy relationships. They're learning, maybe more importantly, to help their friends, to not just stand as bystanders, but to get involved in really bringing relationship abuse to an end," said Ojeda Hall, Executive Director for One Love's DC/MD/VA office.

About 900 people came out to the zoo to take part in the fun run and walk.