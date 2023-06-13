One Love Foundation - Move for Love Baltimore

One Love Foundation is a national non-profit organization with the goal of ending relationship abuse. One Love empowers young people with the tools and resources they need to see the signs of healthy and unhealthy relationships and bring life-saving prevention education to their communities.

One Love was founded after the tragic death of Baltimore native Yeardley Love. Yeardley was a student at UVA when she was killed by her ex-boyfriend three weeks before her graduation. To date, nearly 400,000 young people in the Baltimore area have participated in a One Love workshop.

Register now for Move for Love Baltimore at the Maryland Zoo on June 17, 2023. Get together with a team and walk for a great cause, capping off with a fun community festival!

Learn more and register for the walk here.