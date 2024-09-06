Huge classic bike race pumps the brakes

One of the biggest professional bike races in the world pumped the brakes this year.

The Maryland cycling classic won't hit our streets again until September 2025. In the meantime, it's heading into classrooms.

The state sports commission held Maryland cycling classic 'in the community' events.

A couple professional cycling champions stopped by Holabird Academy in southeast Baltimore.

They taught students biking safety and health benefits.

"When they leave this school, they have the tools they need to navigate riding on the streets or becoming a bike racer. The Olympics are coming up in 2028 in Los Angeles; one of our cyclists could be in the crowd right here; that's what I'm most excited about."

The event also included a donation of 25 new bikes and helmets to Holabird.