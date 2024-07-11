Howard County working to make school lunches healthier and better tasting

The cafeteria may be empty now, but it won't be long before school is back in session.

Howard County Public Schools, the Healthier Choices Coalition, and the Horizon Foundation are working to make sure students are well-fed, with healthy, and tasty food options.

They laid out a 6-step plan to improve food being served at schools:



Farm to school table pilot program At least 2 dinner time taste tests with parents and students Conduct town hall meetings Portal to check out the menu and share feedback Regional discussions about the cultural appropriateness of food Shared table pilot program to determine if they can reduce food waste

Glenn E. Schneider, Chief Program Officer at the Horizon Foundation, outlined the plan in detail.

You can click the video for full details on the six steps outlined.

6 steps to improving food in Howard County Schools

“We are so excited about this new partnership with the school system to ensure that our students receive healthy, nutritious meals during the school day that will help support their academic and overall well-being," said Alice Harris, lead organizer of the Healthier Choices Coalition.

The Coalition conducted a survey of nearly 375 parents and students from across Howard County. They were asked about their perceptions of school breakfast and lunch menu options. Both parents and students requested healthier, fresher, better-tasting, and higher-quality food options.

The goal is to have the new, healthier food initiatives in place for the 2024-2025 school year.

