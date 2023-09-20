Howard County stakeholders talk frustration, solutions for school transit

COLUMBIA, Md. — Jacqueline Jones tells WMAR she served the same Howard County community as a bus driver for 37 years.

Swept up in an employer change - one of many changes to affect that county's school transportation this year - that's no longer her route.

"I was lost," Jones said. "It hurt my heart to lose my kids. I was just - these families have been a part of my life for so long that I felt like I was their family."

"I was in the Laurel, Savage, Fulton, Jessup area - now I'm in western Howard County," Jones explained.

Many, including Jones, have dealt with major upheaval in Howard County school transportation since August, with ranging severity.

During the beginning days of school, some families saw their bus routes delayed or outright canceled.

Jones and several dozen others attended a Tuesday night in town hall at a Columbia public library—neighbors in person and virtually talking it over.

"I think the bus is on-time picking her up, but there obviously is not enough time built in in the route to get her to school before school starts," described Stephanie DeWit, a Howard County parent.

At a Monday school board meeting, school superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano shared his plan to change school start times. He hopes extra slack bus drivers will get will patch up the problems.

"We believe these modifications will correct a majority of the buses that are currently arriving at their stops behind schedule," said Martirano at the Monday work session.

"I'm happy to report [Monday] was the first day with no suspended or canceled routes," Martirano said. "Continuous improvement is the goal."

Board members said they were disappointed in the plan to change start times - citing a lengthy list of issues.

"I know some people say it’s only ten minutes. That’s right, it is only ten minutes. It takes a lot for parents to juggle. It takes a lot of patience and stress," noted Rachel Ortiz, a Howard County parent.

Parents in attendance discussed a few potential remedies: getting out of the district’s contract with new bus contractor Zum, outright making drivers district employees, and restoring buses for kids who now have to walk.

New start times are scheduled to go into effect on Wednesday, September 20.