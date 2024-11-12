Howard County schools to host "taste test" for school meals

JESSUP, Md. — Families in Howard County will soon get a chance to personally test - and rate - the foods that are offered in school meals.

The "Taste Test Night" is happening Thursday, and it's the first in a list of initiatives the Howard County school system launched this year to improve school meals.

RELATED | Howard County working to make school lunches healthier and better tasting

Students and parents will be able to "rate school food menu items and sample potential new items" at the Taste Test Night.

The initiatives are a partnership between HCPSS, the Columbia-based Horizon Foundation, and the foundation's Healthier Choices Coalition.

This first Taste Test Night will be held at Guilford Park High School's cafeteria in Jessup. Registration is full, according to the sign-up site.