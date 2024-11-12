Watch Now
Howard County schools to host "taste test" for school meals

CORRECTS DAY/DATE TO FRIDAY, FEB. 10, 2023 INSTEAD OF SATURDAY, FEB. 11 - A seventh grader carries her plate which consists of three bean chili, rice, mandarins and cherry tomatoes and baked chips during her lunch break at a local public school, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. A 2010 federal law that boosted nutrition standards for school meals may have helped curb obesity among America’s children _ even teenagers who can buy their own snacks, according to a study published Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Posted

JESSUP, Md. — Families in Howard County will soon get a chance to personally test - and rate - the foods that are offered in school meals.

The "Taste Test Night" is happening Thursday, and it's the first in a list of initiatives the Howard County school system launched this year to improve school meals.

Students and parents will be able to "rate school food menu items and sample potential new items" at the Taste Test Night.

The initiatives are a partnership between HCPSS, the Columbia-based Horizon Foundation, and the foundation's Healthier Choices Coalition.

This first Taste Test Night will be held at Guilford Park High School's cafeteria in Jessup. Registration is full, according to the sign-up site.

