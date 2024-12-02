Howard County schools partner with Roving Radish food initiative

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County will provide students at eight county schools with free produce and ready-to-cook meal kits.

The county announced today that its Roving Radish initiative, which distributes meal kits, will now partner with Howard County Public Schools System.

Students at the eight schools will get Roving Radish meal kits, which include ingredients for two meals for a family of four, along with two recipes.

The schools are Cradlerock Elementary, Deep Run Elementary, Ducketts Lane Elementary, Guilford Elementary, Homewood Center, Lake Elkhorn Middle, Laurel Woods Elementary, and Stevens Forest Elementary.

The school system's superintendent, Bill Barnes, said in a statement: "Students cannot be expected to learn if they are hungry, so it is imperative that our students’ bodies and brains receive the healthy nutrients, vitamins, and sustenance they need not just to survive, but be able to thrive... I am grateful for the impactful partnership with County Executive Ball and his team, and the Roving Radish program to supplement the tremendous work being done by HCPSS food services staff."

Howard County has continued to expand Roving Radish, which first launched in 2014.

The program added a Mobile Market van this past spring.

The school system also just held a "taste test" for school lunches, where students could give feedback on school lunch food.

