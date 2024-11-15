Howard County School System hosts lunch taste test for parents and students

JESSUP, Md. — Concerned about why some students aren’t eating lunch at school, the Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) recently invited parents to participate in a taste test of the food offered in their cafeterias. This initiative aims to demonstrate that school lunches can be nutritious, inclusive, and most importantly, delicious.

At the event, parents and students sampled a variety of items from the school lunch menu, as well as new dishes that will soon be added. Highlights included vegan chicken nuggets and fresh, locally sourced apples. Erin Anthony, a parent in Howard County, expressed her surprise at the improved food quality: “It’s really good. I’m a little surprised at how good it is; it’s much better than the food I had when I was a kid.”

Students, often known for their picky eating habits, shared their experiences as well. Sixth grader Alyn Hanley noted, “They actually have apples and vegetables, and we don’t really get that at my school. The pizza there smells like hot dogs, so I don’t like to eat it.”

Parents also took the opportunity to voice their concerns about the school lunch offerings. Britt Gayle, another Howard County parent, explained the need for more transparency regarding which foods are served on specific days and sought additional insights on the quality of meals provided.

“Whether it’s as bad as they say or what days to look out for on the calendar, it’s important to know what their favorite dishes are,” she said.

The taste test served as a platform for valuable feedback as well. HCPSS encouraged parents to comment on menu items and suggest modifications, such as incorporating gluten-free or vegan options. Nicole Bumphus, a parent whose child often packs lunch, highlighted the importance of providing diverse meal choices for those days when students prefer to try something different at school. “He’ll know ‘I tried that already,’ so if they’re serving school lunch he’d say ‘hey, I really like that. I’m having school lunch today,’” she remarked.

Emphasizing the importance of nutritious meals, Brian Ralph, Director of Food and Nutrition for HCPSS, pointed out that the quality of food is crucial, especially for children who may rely on school lunches as their primary meals for the day. “A hungry child wouldn’t learn or achieve,” he stated.

In an effort to further enhance meal quality, HCPSS is also developing partnerships with local farms to ensure the food served is fresh. Ralph shared, “One of the initiatives that we’re going to have maybe in the next year, maybe in 2025 is farm to school. We will try to involve more local farmers in what we purchase or procure.”

As the taste test concluded, students and parents alike expressed positive feedback, with comments like “It’s yummy” and “It was good, really good” echoing through the cafeteria.

Results from the taste test survey will be released in the coming weeks, providing additional insights into parents’ and students’ opinions on the food items offered in schools. The hope is that these initiatives will not only improve meal quality but also encourage more students to enjoy their school lunches.