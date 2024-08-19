Howard County Public School's bring Stop the Bleed kits to all schools

BALTIMORE — You can't always predict when an emergency happen, which is why it's best to always be prepared in case one takes place.

Howard County Public Schools is partnering with Maryland Shock Trauma Center, investing in Stop the Bleed Kits.

The Stop the Bleed program is to ensure people act swiftly and effectively in critical moments because every second counts when saving a life.

"The three critical skills which is pressure, packing and tourniquet to stop the bleeding. They will leave with a personal Stop the Bleed Kit which has all the tools they need inside and outside of the classroom to help someone with a bleeding injury," said Carly Pick, manager at Shock Trauma Center.

Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball says they're setting the standard for health-safety education and community care.

"Howard County became one of the first counties in our great nation to implement a community wide Stop the Bleed Program and now as a result of this impactful investment, we are now expanding our reach," said Dr. Ball.

Stop the Bleed will now be apart of the Health One curriculum.

"All high school teachers and health education teachers are required to teach this as part of the curriculum. Other staff can opt to take this as part of their training," said Pick.

It doesn't stop in the classroom.

"We offer throughout Howard County, monthly classes in public places such as libraries and community centers. Anyone who attends our public classes will also leave equipped with Stop the Bleed Kit so they can go back and take the training to their families and friends," said Pick.

The hope is teachers, students and community members are certified and equipped with the knowledge and resources to save a life in the event of an emergency.