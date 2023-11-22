Howard County native excited to perform in her fourth season with Radio City Rockettes

For Maddie Rodrigue, being part of the Radio City Rockettes is truly a childhood dream come true.

"I was 12 years old when I saw the Rockettes for the very first time," she said. "I remember sitting next to my mom watching the Rockettes come up on stage as reindeer in Sleigh Ride in the opening number and that’s when the butterflies started."

Rodrigue grew up in Howard County and studied every type of dance. She remembers the day four years ago when she got the call to be part of this iconic dance group.

She was teaching at a dance studio in Maryland, with one of her close friends who was already with the Rockettes.

"I got the phone call during an early morning rehearsal so all of my students got to witness me getting the phone call of my dreams," she said.

"To be able to share that with young aspiring dancers, I remember being their age and seeing the show and wanting to do this. It was very memorable, it was very special."

This is Rodrigue's fourth Christmas season with the Rockettes and she is performing in this year's Christmas Spectacular, which runs now through January 1.

She said one of her favorite parts of the show is dancing in the Parade of the Wooden Soldiers, a number which debut in the very first Radio City Christmas Spectacular in 1933.

"It's a fan favorite, it's a Rockette favorite because every woman who has ever been a Rockette has performed Parade of the Wooden Soldiers, so you truly feel like you are walking in the steps of history during that number."

It's still a pinch-me-moment for Rodrigue, who says she is grateful every year to be part of the group and to get to live out her childhood dream.

"Looking around at the women that I’m so fortunate to be able to work with and perform with, and seeing those faces in the audience that are in awe of what we’re able to do, knowing that there is a young aspiring performer in the audience that one day wants to be where I am that can continue the legacy that I get to be a part of."

To purchase tickets to see the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, click here.