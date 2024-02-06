Howard County Gaza ceasefire resolution draws crowds of supporters, opponents

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — As negotiators work toward a hostage deal in Gaza, crowds of demonstrators in Howard County showed out, torn over a local ceasefire resolution.

The two groups gathered at the George Howard Building in Ellicott City on Monday night ahead of a Howard County Council meeting. The resolution, CR22-2024, failed in a vote during the meeting.

"This affects me disproportionately," said Sami Elzaharna, a Howard County resident who supported the measure, "many members of my family were either killed or died due to a lack of medicine, lack of food. Something I care about on a personal level, but also care about as a religious member in this community here in Howard County."

Others opposed the resolution.

"The thing that's most disconcerting about Liz Walsh's resolution is that it doesn't call for [the] release of hostages, which Jamie Raskin, US congressperson has called for, which many many federal officials have called for," Geoffrey Greene, a Howard County resident, explained.

The text of the resolution itself reads as follows:

"A RESOLUTION demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza; calling upon the Biden administration to facilitate certain humanitarian assistance into Gaza; and urging certain elected officials to take immediate action to use their position and influence to end this humanitarian crisis."

One side flew Israeli flags, the other, Palestinian flags. Crowds increased throughout the evening and chanted on their way in the doors.

The building was packed, and loud, for the vote, which ultimately failed.

Liz Walsh, the councilmember who introduced it, told reporters even though the conflict is an ocean away, this is a local issue.

"Early on, some of the opposition we heard to the ceasefire resolution is, 'Why are you, Howard County Council, getting into an issue like this?' It's because it affects so many of our residents so profoundly, so deeply. And we want to have a conversation," Walsh explained.

Meantime, Deb Jung, the council chair, said using the local council for this issue would be inappropriate and thanked attendees for coming out on Monday night.

"Like many of the residents in the Council chamber tonight, I hope and pray for a ceasefire that results in a lasting peace in the region. For the first time in many long and painful days we are learning that an agreement between the two sides is being considered. While I sincerely hope these efforts succeed, I believe the use of a County Council resolution is inappropriate for such an issue and will likely create unnecessary division in our community without any real possibility of advancing the prospects of peace," Jung said in a statement.

An upcoming public listening session is scheduled for a discussion on the conflict at the Meadowbrook Athletic Complex at 6 pm on Monday, February 26.