On the field, 13-year-old Julian Warren is strong, aggressive, and powerful.

WATCH: Howard County football program helps teen struggling with bullying Howard County football program helps teen struggling with bullying

But when he gets off the field, he's just like any other young teenager, struggling with bullying in school.

"Most of my time at school I always get made fun of," Warren said.

Julian's mom, Christina Moreland, told WMAR 2 News that she feels helpless seeing her son go through so much pain.

"It's heartbreaking. Kids are mean, I think, a little bit more than what I've gone through," Moreland said.

But whenever Julian puts on his Howard County Titans football helmet, he's able to forget about the pain.

"It affects me a lot. It makes me feel down about myself, but then whenever football comes around, it's like it helps me, and then during football, it feels like I'm having the best time of my life."

He tells me support from coaches like Spencer White helped him see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"I know that I'll always have someone to talk to no matter what," he said. "With the coaches, most of them have been through the same stuff I've been through, and they can help me get through it."

White, one of Howard County Titans' founders, says helping kids with their mental health has always been a main focus of the football program.

"All the coaches on the staff, we just wanna protect our kids," White said. "As we tell the kids, if somebody bullies you, you let somebody know, let parents know, you let a teacher know, you let somebody know."

Christina said that help has been monumental for Julian.

"The change I've seen is from a young boy into a young man."

Julian has a lasting message for any other kids out there who may be struggling with bullying.

"Speak out to your parents or someone you can trust so it won't get to a point where you just can't hold it in anymore."

White said they're always accepting donations for equipment, jerseys, and more.

Head here to help out.

