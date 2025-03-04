Howard County Council votes against giving plastic recycling project the boot

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — As they chanted in protest, "Hey hey, ho ho—plastic burning has got to go," Howard County neighbors made their message clear Monday night.

They do not want W.R. Grace's proposed new project in their community.

Grace wants to research a "potentially game-changing innovation for recycling plastic."

But neighbors in the surrounding areas aren't having it and said the chemicals released from burning plastic will be dangerous.

"We think our request is simple; please keep polluters from poisoning our children," Shamieka Preston, Cedar Creek neighbor, said.

The company has insisted they won't actually be burning plastic, but neighbors rallying Monday night don't buy it.

"No, I don't. There's been enough research done. They are burning plastics," neighbor Ramnik Allah told WMAR 2 News. "We're really fighting for our children and the future."

So, they asked Howard County Council to vote yes on a bill spearheaded by Councilwoman Deb Jung stopping the business from following through with the project based on zoning.

But the council didn't side with them, three out of five members voting no on the bill.

Councilman Yungmann and Jones thought it targeted the facility too much, saying the council has no business in spot zoning.

"It never should've been before our body," Yungmann said.

"I don't believe the county council should be handling this bill in this form, so my vote is no," Jones told the council.

The third no came from Councilwoman Rigby, who said the bill will just be overturned in a matter of months.

"It is unfair to everyone here who is expecting a resolution from this process, and it would be irresponsible to allocate county resources to defend a law that we know cannot ultimately stand to legal scrutiny," she said.

And even with the nail already in the coffin, a visibly disappointed Councilwoman Jung made sure she was the last to speak.

"The health and safety of our community must come first in our land use decisions. CB 11 puts people over profits. It's the least we can do, and I vote yes," she said.

Neighbors told WMAR 2 News they'll continue to fight to keep their community healthy and safe.

W.R. Grace sent a statement saying, "We appreciate the Council’s decision on this matter. The status of our permit application belongs under the MDE, and we will continue to fully and faithfully participate in that science-based process as designed. We recognize and agree with our neighbors’ desire for this to remain a safe, healthy community, and we are committed to being responsible, engaged members of our shared community for years to come."

