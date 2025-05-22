Howard County 7th grader spells his way to the Scripps National Bee

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A 12-year-old Howard County student earned a spot at next week's Scripps National Spelling Bee after winning his county competition.

Luke Noblezada, a 7th grader at Burleigh Manor Middle School, will compete against more than 200 young spellers from across the country at the competition in National Harbor.

"I actually didn't even think I was going to win the school spelling bee, but then I did. So then I just started studying, and then I won the county," Luke told WMAR.

The talented 12-year-old has been showing exceptional spelling abilities and vast knowledge since his early childhood.

WMAR

"Luke, he was talented at a young age, spelling words and reading at the age of two. So we kind of knew he was gifted in that aspect," said Chris Noblezada, Luke's dad.

Beyond spelling, Luke has diverse interests including the trumpet, currency-collecting, video games, and environmental cleanup efforts.

WMAR

"A lot of the words [in the dictionary] I can't pronounce. I'm limited on how I can teach him, a lot of times he kind of just reads and goes through words," said Chris Noblezada.

The family is approaching the national competition with determination, despite not expecting to be there.

"This wasn't something that he planned for, this wasn't something he aspired to, but we're doing it, and we're going to try to do the best we can," said Chris Noblezada.

Luke will now attempt to bring a national spelling championship back to Ellicott City and add another trophy to his collection.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.