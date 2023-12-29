How to stick to your New Year's resolutions at the gym

COLUMBIA, Md. — Resolutions are at the top of a lot of our lists as we enter into the new year. Going to the gym tends to become a big one, but not everyone ends the year the same way they began with those goals.

Some members at the Life Time Columbia found routine is key to workout resolutions.

Many are setting the bar high when it comes to new years resolutions, focusing on a change they'd like to make. But sticking to it throughout the year can be a struggle.

"They come in with these high goals of what they want to accomplish and then schedule change, something happens, there's a hiccup and all of the sudden it all falls off and this doesn't become the priority anymore,” said Marvin McCorvey who is the Life Time Columbia General Manager.

McCorvey said when people find classes that work for them, a fitness partner and set a routine, they tend to stick with it.

"Just consistency is the biggest thing for me,” said Life Time Columbia member Catherine Teimoori. She said that's what helped her reach her fitness goals over the 2023 year.

"It becomes such a routine, like I’m in a bad mood when I don't come to the gym, when before I would dread even think about going. Just making it a habit, I think the biggest challenge is turning it into a habit, but once that's there you're good to go,” said Teimoori.

It's a similar experience that George Guthrie had.

He said he started the year on a walker and cane due to back surgery and getting both of his knees replaced.

But after making the gym part of his regular routine he's ending the year being able to run on the treadmill.

"Last year just taught me you're not given health in your life you have to earn it sometimes, I’ve worked hard to get there,” said Gutherie who is a Life Time Columbia member.

On his own level and own pace. He said you have to set your path and stick to it.

"The experience of just getting healthy and staying healthy is my goal right now,” said Gutherie.