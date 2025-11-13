How to stay warm as it gets cooler

BALTIMORE — This week, the temperatures started dropping, and the wind made it feel even worse.

So, as you rush to crank the heat up in your homes, Shawn Dehart with Comfort Systems has some tips you need to hear.

He said no matter what kind of heat system you have, you have to do preventative maintenance.

He knows you want to turn the heat off when leaving your homes, but says that can do more damage to the heat pump and to your wallet.

"Pick a temperature and leave it. If you can be more comfortable at a lower temperature, then each degree you lower your thermostat's gonna save you," Dehart said.

He told WMAR 2 News that smart thermostats also help with regulating temperature when you leave your homes.

Dehart also says it may be time to change your air filters.

"So they'll call and say it's not working and one of the first questions we'll ask is have you changed the filter lately," he said, "I tell a lot of people and they don't even think about it, is set up an Amazon subscription for a filter. Every 90 days, when the filter shows up, you know it's time to be replaced."

As it got colder, some people who turned to their thermostats found that their heat wasn't working.

Dehart explained how that could happen.

"There are safeties built into furnaces, so if you're not getting enough air flow, the safeties will shut down the furnace. And depending on the brand, sometimes it'll try three times, and when it proves fault three times, it's gonna lock out until you turn off the power, reset it, or know what to look for."

With that in mind, he recommends putting your heating systems through a trial run before the temperatures really start to drop.

And when it comes to heating, he wants people to remember to warm up safely.

"People get desperate when they're cold, and I see it all the time. And if I come in and I see them using the stove, I just tell them that I don't recommend it, it's not wise, it's not safe."

And if you are looking to replace your heating system, Dehart said there are great rebates available from the state.

That includes the Empower Maryland Electrification rebate program that offers incentives for replacing fossil fuel-based systems with electric alternatives.