How Bel Air small businesses are holding up this holiday season

BEL AIR, Md. — Whether it's that perfect toy or a cozy Christmas sweater, you can probably find it with a quick search on your phone.

"We were actually nervous coming into the holiday season because we would have costumers coming in saying, wonder if I could get this online,” said Lisa Brenner, the owner of Full Heart Soul~utions.

The holiday season can be critical for small businesses. A 2023 report by Constant Contact finds that half of all small businesses generate about 25% of their annual earnings during the final months of the year.

"The year really started off slow for many of the small businesses which is odd because it hasn’t been like that in past years. But this community is so great because at the holiday everybody comes out,” said Brenner.

The town of Bel Air organizes holiday markets and other seasonal events to encourage shopping small.

"When you support small business owners, you're supporting me and my dreams, my family and kids. We live local, I grew up in Harford County and we give back to the community,” said Amanda Gill Goddard, owner of Boutique 44.

Goddard comes from a family of entrepreneurs. She says it's the mom-and-pop shops that are the backbone of the community.

"I think Daniel would like this, Rose would love that. We have to get the double extra small in this because Shelby will have to have it. They’re at the forefront of my mind when I’m buying. Big corporations like Walmart, you're just a number,” said Goddard.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the 33.2 million small businesses in the country account for 99.9% of all businesses and 46% of employment.

“Everything from your local restaurants so they’re still there next Christmas. You don't want to see your favorite store shut down,” said Beth Pocalyko, Co-Owner of John’s Men’s Clothing

Smaller boutiques like Full Heart Soul~utions often carry goods from other small business owners and local artists. A gift that keeps on giving.

"It's been difficult this year but we're so grateful that it's the holiday and people are coming out,” said Brenner.