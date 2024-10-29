How many DPW workers got sick working in the heat? Two City agencies gave two different answers

BALTIMORE — Fallout continues in the aftermath of a separate reports revealing poor working conditions within Baltimore's Department of Public Works (DPW).

On Tuesday the City's Inspector General (OIG) released new details from a follow-up investigation.

The OIG says it contacted two City agencies, DPW and Risk Management, requesting the number of public works employees who reported heat related illness on the job from January 2021 to now.

Although both agencies responded, each provided investigators with different information.

Risk Management documented 26 instances of workers reporting heat related illness, while DPW listed only 16.

According to the OIG, it appeared as though DPW omitted 10 incidents.

"Among the ten (10) illnesses omitted, the employees reported descriptions that included various instances of lightheadedness, dehydration, blacking out due to heat, dizziness and vomiting, heat stroke, fainting, chaffing due to excessive heat, and cramping. Six (6) of the ten (10) employee-reported illnesses that were not found on DPW’s spreadsheet occurred on days when temperatures reached 90°F or higher, with two (2) that occurred on a 103°F day."

The OIG called the missing records "concerning," saying it could obstruct multiple investigations.

DPW's newly appointed director Khalil Zaied, sent a letter to the OIG explaining the discrepancy.

"[DPW Staff] noted and omitted instances they believed were first described as heat-related but, upon evaluation, were not," wrote Zaied.

The Director, however, sided with the OIG, stating no information should've been omitted.

"If there were any questions as to whether something should or should not have been included, we should have reached out to you and your team proactively for clarification," Zaied said. "If there were any questions as to whether something should or should not have been included, we should have reached out to you and your team proactively for clarification."

Confusion over the number of heat related illness among DPW workers follows a scathing report issued last week, highlighting an environment of retaliation and lack of leadership.

RELATED: Report rips lack of DPW supervision, policies, training in wake of worker's death

The critical report conducted by the Conn Maciel Carey group uncovered some heat related illness experienced by some DPW workers, including Ronald Silver who unfortunately died of excessive heat while on-duty.