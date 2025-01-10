How do we feel, flock? Ravens fans prepare for Steelers showdown

BALTIMORE — You ready yet?

The Ravens take on the Steelers in Baltimore on Saturday night, and the game airs on WMAR at 8pm.

Lewis and Harrison, Flacco and Big Ben, and now, Lamar and Russ. It doesn't get much better than Ravens vs. Steelers in the playoffs.

M&T Bank Stadium stood empty on Friday night, but the place will be rocking one day later.

The whole area is preparing for the game; WMAR was in Ellicott City at M&T Bank. Poe, the Ravens cheer team and marching band were all in attendance, along with several dozen fans.

Fans are hungry and excited for a victory on Saturday.

"I feel nervous, excited. There's just this sense of eagerness to get the game on, get it going," said Johnny, a Ravens fan in Ellicott City.

WMAR also caught up with Pernell McPhee, a former Ravens linebacker.

"Who do you think makes the difference tomorrow?" WMAR asked.

"Derrick Henry," McPhee replied. "It's cold, Pittsburgh's got small linebackers. They probably don't like to hit that much. Definitely give it to Derrick Henry and let him run through their defense."

Gary Bennett attended the rally with four-legged pal Dusty, who had a signed jersey.

"I think minimize turnovers and penalties and we’ll be fine," Bennett said. "I think we can win without Zay Flowers.”

