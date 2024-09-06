How colleges are addressing special education teacher shortages

TOWSON — WMAR-2 News is continuing to highlight a shortage of special education teachers.

We first told you how local school districts are scrambling to find teachers ahead of the new academic year.

Now we decided to take a look at what's being done at the college level to recruit these professionals.

Towson University has a special education department and their chair is working to address the issue.

Students enrolled in the university's early childhood and special-ed dual degree program are learning how to manage behaviors of special needs children.

The reality is when these students graduate and enter the workforce, they fill much-needed vacancies.

“We see the affects of that with our graduates and our teacher candidates. They often have a lot of conversations with a lot of districts and they are well aware that when they enter the workforce, they will be feeling a really acute need because there is that shortage," said Dr. Patty Rice Doran, Towson Special Ed Chair.

According to Frontline Education, 47 states have special-ed teacher shortages.

Dr. Doran says the focus is on recruitment and retention.

"Making sure that once teachers enter the field, they feel well supported, they have the tools and the strategies they need to be effective in their jobs," said Dr. Doran.

At Towson Dr. Doran targets students who have prior experience working with special needs children, but haven't yet earned a college degree in the profession.

“In the last two years, we have instituted several pathways where we are providing nighttime, part time, hybrid or online bachelor’s to candidates who are already working full time in school systems who may never had the opportunity to get their bachelor’s degree," said Dr. Doran.

Both Shaila Johnson and Jordann Edwards are seniors majoring in special-ed and early childhood education.

Both are well aware of the shortage.

For Johnson, she's ready to use what she learned in school and apply it in the classroom.

“So, when you look at a curriculum, a lot of time the curriculum is written for general education students. I learned a lot about how to modify and create accommodations for students for maybe the curriculum was attended for them," said Johnson.

As for Edwards, she wants to make a difference, but understands there maybe a heavier workload due to shoratges.

“I think it’s going to be really hard when I get into the profession because I’ll likely have a bigger class size because there won’t be enough teachers in the classroom. I think it’s nice to be needed, but it’s kind of sad they need me that much," said Edwards.

WMAR-2 News also touched base with McDaniel College.

School officials tell us they recently launched a new early childhood education program.

Plus, they have an accelerated Master of Science course in teaching, which allows students to complete their degree after four semesters.

