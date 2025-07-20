How a Maryland home prompted President Trump to accuse one of his biggest critics of potential mortgage fraud

BALTIMORE — President Donald Trump and California Senator Adam Schiff have long been at each others throats.

Schiff for years led false allegations of Trump colluding with Russia during the 2016 Presidential Election.

A Special Council Investigation into the matter consumed a large portion of Trump's first term, all based off a dossier that turned out to be bought and paid for by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign to hurt Trump's chances of winning the election.

When that turned out to be a dud, Schiff switched gears and accused Trump of trying to bribe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy into investigating then candidate Joe Biden for corruption leading into the 2020 election.

Trump was later acquitted of the charges, but Schiff continues to insist that Trump colluded with Russia in 2016 to win the presidency, while engaging in a quid pro quo with Ukraine.

After both plans to have Trump removed from office backfired on Schiff, then came January 6th leading to a second impeachment.

Trump was again cleared by the Senate, but Schiff and other Democratic House members launched the January 6 Congressional Committee which resulted in Trump becoming the first former President ever to be federally indicted.

The charges were later dropped upon Trump's reelection in 2024, however thousands of protesters that day ended up being jailed for entering the Capitol. Trump has since pardoned all those criminally charged, infuriating Schiff and other Democrats who vowed to never allow Trump's return.

Their rivalry has continued to escalate ever since.

Things reached a fever pitch last week when Trump posted on Truth Social about Fannie Mae’s Financial Crimes Division concluding that Schiff "engaged in a sustained pattern of possible Mortgage Fraud."

According to Trump's post, "Schiff said that his primary residence was in Maryland to get a cheaper mortgage and rip off America, when he must live in California because he was a Congressman from California." wrote Trump. "The fraud began with the refinance of his Maryland property on February 6, 2009, and continued through multiple transactions until the Maryland property was correctly designated as a second home on October 13, 2020."

The allegations seem to correlate with a 2023 CNN report which found Schiff claiming Maryland as his primary for more than a decade.

"Deed records show Schiff, who was elected to Congress in 2000, designated the Maryland home as his primary residence in 2003," CNN wrote. "In 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2012 Schiff refinanced his mortgage and again indicated it was his primary residence."

At the same time, CNN found Schiff was taking a homeowner’s tax exemption on a condo in Burbank, California, while claiming that too was his primary residence.

As Trump stated in his Truth post, it wasn't until 2020 when Schiff refinanced his Maryland mortgage listing it his second home.

Yet social media posts and other documents suggested Schiff and his family were still primarily residing in Maryland.

"I have always suspected Shifty Adam Shiff was a scam artist," said Trump. "Adam Schiff needs to be brought to justice."

In response Schiff posted a video on X denying Trump's claims, calling them baseless without merit.