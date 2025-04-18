SPARROWS POINT — Shortly after 6 Thursday night, fire crews arrived to heavy fire coming from a home on Millers Island Boulevard.

“The first arriving units on the scene were actually our partisan public safety law enforcement," Baltimore Fire Chief Joe Dixon said.

VIDEO: House fire in leaves one person with life-threatening injuries House fire in leaves one person with life-threatening injuries

Dixon told WMAR 2 News four people were rescued from the home.

There's no information on the relationship of those four people.

Unfortunately, one was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Dixon said they got the fire under control quickly.

The flames spread to one room, but the home will not be used for some time.

“What I do believe, talking to the incident commander, is that the house will be posted. So I don’t know what the particular hazard or concern there is, but that would mean that it would not be able to be used until that posting is cleared.”

Millers Island Boulevard has had water issues in the past, but Chief Dixon said thankfully that wasn't a problem Thursday.

“Because of the hard work of our Baltimore County Government Department of Public Works, we’ve been able to address those water supply problems, and we even have contingency plans in place where we had basically drafting where we’ll set up still water supply to make sure that we had additional resources available. There were absolutely no issues with water supply here on Miller's Island today.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.