House fire in Chevy Chase leaves woman dead, man injured Friday morning

CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Montgomery County Police are investigating a fatal house fire that occurred in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on Friday morning.

Officers and firefighters with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the home in the 4700 block of Merivale Road at 5:43 a.m.

First responders entered the home and found a woman inside who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was also found and taken to an area hospital for treatment. Officials say he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

All other occupants were accounted for, according to police.

Officials say detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department are investigating because a death occurred at the scene.