Homicides and non-fatal shootings are down in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — You hear it almost every day that another person was shot and killed in Baltimore.

However, murders and shootings are down so far this year.

We could even see fewer than 300 homicides this year.

It's something Baltimore hasn't seen in nearly a decade.

At this time last year, there were 175 homicides and 343 non-fatal shootings. As of 9 a.m., Tuesday morning, there were 133 homicides and 300 non-fatal shootings, a significant drop from last year.

"It's a good thing that homicide rate is going down, less people are being shot. It should be a good thing for the summer. People can enjoy the summer without worrying about getting hurt," said Teron Skinner, a Baltimore resident.

Letrice Gant is a co-organizer with the Baltimore Peace Movement. She is optimistic that the numbers are trending down.

"We as a community and a city are doing what everybody knows we are capable of doing and that's caring for one another, reducing violence and amplifying peace and life," explained Gant.

Gant credits the work of community groups working hard to prevent violence. Once a quarter, the Baltimore Peace Movement holds cease fire weekends. Their whole focus is on celebrating life.

"The historical research shows that during those peace movement weekends that gun violence is reduced by sometimes up to 60 percent, which impacts the community in positive ways," said Gant.

Some in the city are hopeful that youth will have more to do, so they can stay out of trouble.

"I wish there were more things for the community to do, as programs to get them out of the streets, like Rec centers coming back in," said Devin Patterson.