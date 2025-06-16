Homicide investigation underway after a woman was found dead in a car in Odenton

ODENTON, Md. — Monday morning, police got a call about a body inside of a car in Odenton.

Just after 10am, Anne Arundel Police responded to the 1800 block of Bucklina Avenue after a person called about a woman dead inside of a car.

"When officers arrived, they located a 45-year-old female who was deceased from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the head," says Sergeant Chris Anderson.

Since there is no weapon on the scene, police believe this is a homicide.

Sergeant Chris Anderson with police says it is unclear when the shooting happened, but they do think it was in the morning. "It is not believed that it happened overnight. While it was not witnessed, it was reported after the incident occurred."

He also says there is no sign that there is a danger to the community because the nature of the shooting suggests it was targeted.

"It's active and ongoing, and detectives are working and following up some leads that they do have to try to identify who is responsible for this," says Sergeant Anderson.

Until the woman's family is notified, police aren't releasing the woman's name.

