BALTIMORE, Md — Just before 4 Thursday morning fire crews were called to 3226 Dudley Avenue for a fire. That's in the Belair-Edison neighborhood.

The woman living inside the home, identified as "Mama Victory" in a GoFundMe got out of the fire, but 3-week old puppies in the home did not.

We are told 11 puppies died, 3 other dogs, including the mother and father of the puppies made it out of the fire.

Two homes were damaged.

