Home detention granted for teacher accused of raping 12-year-old girl

BALTIMORE — A judge has granted the Baltimore City Public School teacher accused of sexually assaulting a child home detention.

Lewis Laury Jr., 24, taught U.S. history at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School. This summer he was arrested and charged with second-degree rape and sexual offense in the third degree.

This stems from his alleged relationship with a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing on June 21.

The girl reportedly left her mother a note saying she was heading to Pennsylvania to meet a friend.

Police learned the girl used another person's phone to keep in touch with a man she'd been talking to. That phone belonged to Laury.

This led investigators to Laury's apartment, which happens to be in the same complex where the girl lives.

During an interview with detectives, she told told Laury she was 22 and they had consensual unprotected sex numerous times.