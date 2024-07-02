Baltimore City school teacher accused of raping 12-year-old missing girl

BALTIMORE — We're learning more about a Baltimore City Public School teacher accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Charging documents say the victim is a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing on June 21.

The girl reportedly left her mother a note stating she was heading to Pennsylvania to meet a friend.

Police learned the girl used a friend's phone to keep in touch with a man she'd been talking to.

Records from the friend's phone turned up a number belonging to 24-year-old Lewis Laury Jr.

This led investigator's to Laury's apartment, which happens to be in the same complex as where the girl lives.

Laury was not home at the time, but the missing girl was there. WMAR-2 News is not publishing the victim's name due to her age.

During an interview with detectives, the girl claimed to have told Laury she was 22-years-old.

She said the two had consensual unprotected sex numerous times at Laury's apartment.

Due to the nearly 12-year age difference, police charged Laury with second-degree rape of a juvenile and third-degree sex offense.

According to Laury's Facebook page, he's a MERVO alumni that went onto graduate from Towson University, and teach U.S. history in the Baltimore City Public School system.

He last posted to Facebook on June 29. One post on June 26 stated "I keep attracting females who fight demons . . . God, I must be an exorcist . . ."

Laury is currently being held without bail. He faces 30 years behind bars if convicted.