Hollins Market opens up in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Living in a food desert can be rough, especially for those who don't have access to transportation.

But now, one West Baltimore community is getting access to healthy and affordable food thanks to the grand opening of Hollins Market, the only original market building built back in 1836.

Phase 2 of Hollins Market is complete after a $2.1 million renovation, a process that's been years in the making. Several stalls have opened up, giving local vendors a chance to serve the community through food and fellowship.

"I'm excited and I'm looking forward to not having to walk a mile or drive to a market and I look forward to supporting the businesses," says Robin Boston, who lives in community.

"It's been some thing that we lost. We just had a grocery store open in the neighborhood, which is also wonderful before that there really wasn't any places to get food around here," says Scott Cashnow, who also lives in community.

Mayor Brandon Scott was at the ribbon cutting. He says aside from people that live in the community, this market will have a great impact on entrepreneurs of color, like Mikki Smith, the owner of MikksKakes. She has a stall at Hollins Market Monday through Saturday.

"The joy today of baking was amazing," says Smith. "For one, it's not as much work. I was renting an outside kitchen, I was packing everything to take everything to the kitchen and packing everything up to leave the kitchen on top of all my products to leave the kitchen and bring them to different pop-up spots. All of that is kind of canceled out now because it's all in one spot," says Smith who enjoys having a stall here at Hollins Market.

For Timothy Bridges, the nostalgia of this market is a breath of fresh air. He says his father had a stall at this market back in the 70s.

"People used to come in here all the time. It's someplace that you can really get food and be able to network with people so I'm excited this is really great," says Bridges.

He says many people visit markets during Thanksgiving.

"Around the holiday times, this is where everybody comes to get the turkey made the chicken the turkeys," says Bridges.

Phase three is the next step in the project. There's no date on when it'll be complete. Mayor Scott says they are seeking input from the community.