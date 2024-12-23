Holiday shopping with a purpose

LUTHERVILLE, Md. — One click and that hot trendy outfit for your holiday party is on its way.

But what happens to it after you raise a cup of cheer?

In the holiday season, many of us are on the hunt for that cute holiday party outfit. Alexandra and Ariel are doing just that.

"I have to find a going out top. But I don't have enough time to find a going out top. And go to ten store to find one shirt," Ariel, a thrift store shopper, said.

Alexandra and Ariel love thrifting because things are kind of pre-shopped for them.

"There's a lot of good style here. It's like every store in the mall is one store here," Ariel said.

They told us a lot of the stuff they find in the malls doesn't really do it for them. But at a fashion buy back store like this, they'll find the good stuff.

"The mall is a lot different now with a lot of stuff online," Alexandra, a thrift store shopper, said.

But being easily gotten creates another problem. The piles of stuff. At Plato's Closet, the wait got up to two and a half hours because of the amount of stuff Ava had to go through.

"Oh yeah, the holiday season is crazy," Ava, Plato's Closet, said.

She told us around this time of year, they get inundated with stuff. People trying to sell clothes for extra holiday cash.

But year round there's one fashion item she people bring.

​"For as long as I've been here, it's been a huge amount of fast fashion that comes in," Ava said.

​Fast fashion is the term that refers to the quick and easy buy clothing and accessories. But before you know it, that hot and trendy thing is over and left in the cold.

"We have to pass on it a lot of the time uh, because uh...it doesn't sell too well. People don't really want second hand fast fashion," Ava said.

Still, trying to sell it for some cash here is better than it ending up in the landfill.

"As a consumer, always ask yourself, where am I gonna wear it, how many times am I going to wear it and what am I going to wear it with," Lexy Silverstein, Sustainable Fashion Advocate said.

Silverstein has worked with organizations like Goodwill and Savers. She says when we only shop on trend, that stuff ends up thrown out quickly.

She would rather our trend choices be more thoughtful.

​"It's just finding a way of utilizing that trend and making it your own, so that you have that aspect of personal style and you're not just buying something because it's on trend," Silverstein said.

So this holiday before you add to cart, consider how you can still shop but shop with a purpose.