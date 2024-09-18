Hitman for Baltimore rapper YGG Tay sentenced to 38 years in federal prison

BALTIMORE — The "hitman" for Baltimore rapper YGG Tay was sentenced to 38 years in federal prison on Wednesday.

David Warren is said to be a member of the Black Guerilla Family (BGF) gang. Warren's role was as the "hitman," accepting money in exchange for murdering others.

BGF is a nationwide gang that participates in murder, murder-for-hire, robbery extortion and other criminal acts.

In May 2016, on the orders of the BGF leader, Warren attempted to murder a rival gang member and received a portion of $8,000 in exchange for the attempt.

Warren was arrested for this shooting, which injured five people. The victims ranged in age from 20 to 59-years-old, including four men and a woman.

Police say he was also part of the 10 Grand Club, a group that "consider themselves hitmen for hire."

At the time, he was on probation for armed robbery.

Warren has a long list of charges including numerous murder charges.

Additionally in 2018, Warren became the hitman for YGG Tay, whose real name is Davante Harrison. Between February and August of that year, Warren and others targeted three of Harrison's rivals.

In one instance, Warren went to a home looking for more rivals for Harrison, but instead found the sister and mother of that rival.

Warren then murdered the two and left a note for an associate saying "waiting on the bag," meaning payment for the murder.

Back in July, Harrison was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his involvement in BGF.