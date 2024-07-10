Baltimore rapper YGG Tay sentenced to 25 years for alleged his involvement in a murder and drug distribution

Baltimore rap artist YGG Tay was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Tuesday.

YGG Tay, whose birth name is Davante Harrison, is alleged to have been a part of a number of BGF (The Black Guerilla Family) activities. These include conspiracy to distribute drugs and murder.

In his plea agreement, Harrison says that between 2014 and 2016, he and members of BGF were supplying heroin and cocaine to drug dealers in Baltimore.

The document goes on to say on or around the date of June 28, 2014, he allegedly paid a member of BGF to murder a 21-year-old man named Terrell Jarrett. Jarrett is believed to have owed Harrison money for drugs which were given to him on consignment.

Allegedly, Harrison paid someone from BGF $10,000 and gave him a gun. The member would go on to kill Jarrett with the same firearm in the 1300 block of Ward Street in Baltimore.

Harrison said he conspired with someone from BGF to target three of his rivals in 2018.

Harrison admitted to having heroin on him with the intent to distribute it on November 25, 2019. He also had an illegal gun on him at the time.

YGG Tay will serve his sentence at FCI Fort DIX, a federal correctional institution in New Jersey.