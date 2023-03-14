Historical Black high school is now a cultural center and museum

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Harriet Tubman Junior Senior High School was open for 16 years from 1942 to 1965 before schools in Maryland became integrated, now the school has a unique purpose because it is home to a museum highlighting Black history in Howard County along with being a Cultural Center.

Bessie Bordenave, who graduated in 1962, says she feels joy to be able to still walk the halls of her alma mater.

"I feel awesome, I feel really great because we have put in a lot of work trying to get this building the way it is now, and to see it come to life it really is awesome," Bordenave said.

The building itself still looks how it did back then, even preserving one of the classrooms.

"Just being able to take a step back into time and really see what school, what a classroom looked like, what desks looked like, and to see pictures of students, in the school I think is an experience that really can't be matched," said Kory Jones.

Bordenave also says The Harriet Tubman Foundation is working on having a reunion for all of the former students of Harriet Tubman Junior Senior High School this summer.